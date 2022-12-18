Federal Bank scouts for PE investor to replace True North in NBFC subsidiary

“Standalone it (Fedfina) is doing well. We are not going to dilute hugely any time soon. We are okay to hold where we are. It depends on where True North is in its process. Getting another PE is an option. Over time, we may have to list, but there is no rush. Markets have moved differently since the time we filed for the DRHP," he said. “Even if Fedfina does not raise funds till June it is in a good position Else, we will put in more money." According to the DHRP, Federal Bank holds 73.3% in Fedfina, while the remaining 25.76% stake is held by True North, which bought the stake in tranches: 17.4% in November 2018 and the rest in September 2019.