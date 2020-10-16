Federal Bank sees restructuring of upto 3% of its loan book

Mumbai: Federal Bank on Friday said that it expects restructuring of 2.5-3% of their loan book in the coming months post the end of the moratorium. Speaking to Mint post the quarterly results, the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer Shyam Srinivasan said that the bank has however seen a pick-up in collection efficiency back to pre-covid levels.

Mumbai: Federal Bank on Friday said that it expects restructuring of 2.5-3% of their loan book in the coming months post the end of the moratorium. Speaking to Mint post the quarterly results, the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer Shyam Srinivasan said that the bank has however seen a pick-up in collection efficiency back to pre-covid levels.

“Of the Rs3500 crore of restructuring, less than a third will be corporate and the balance will be retail, small business and commercial banking. We have received requests to restructure Rs360 crore of loans. The bank has also already made 10% provision in the current quarter," said Srinivasan.

“Of the Rs3500 crore of restructuring, less than a third will be corporate and the balance will be retail, small business and commercial banking. We have received requests to restructure Rs360 crore of loans. The bank has also already made 10% provision in the current quarter," said Srinivasan. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Kerala based bank reported a 26% year on year fall in net profit on higher provision. Net profit dropped to ₹308 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 from ₹417 crore a year ago. Total provisions increased to Rs592 crore from ₹252 crore a year ago and up 50% compared to the quarter ended June.

Gross non-performing assets stood at 2.84% compared to 3.07% a year ago.

The bank however saw a sharp QoQ pick-up in core fees. The fee income stood at ₹288 crore at the end of September 2020 compared to ₹171 crore in the previous quarter.

Advances growth remained subdued as per expectations at 6% year on year while deposits saw a growth of 12.3% year on year. Gold loans continue to see strong growth of 24% year on year.

“There is no substantial pick up in credit. It will take one more quarter before it improves. We have shed our corporate big ticket loans this quarter due to repayments," said Srinivasan.

The bank’s capital adequacy stood at 14.6% at the end September 2020. The management said that it is not looking to raise capital in the coming months. The bank had taken board approval to raise upto ₹12,000 crore through various debt and equity instruments.