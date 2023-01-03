Sharing its business update for the third quarter of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23), Federal Bank Ltd on Tuesday said that the lender's total deposits crossed ₹2,00,000 crore milestone, reaching ₹2,01,425 crore, with a growth of 14.8% over ₹1,75,432 crore as of December 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the bank’s customer deposits (total deposits excluding Interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) during the December 2022 quarter aggregated to ₹1,92,451 crore, witnessing a growth of 12.8% over ₹1,70,654 crore in the year ago quarter.

Its gross advances grew by 19.1% to ₹1,71,043 crore during the October-December period from ₹1,43,638 crore as of December 31, 2021. As per internal classification, retail credit book grew by 19.1% and wholesale credit book grew by 19.0%. Retail to wholesale ratio stood at 54:46.

The lender's Current Account Savings Accounts (CASA) Ratio slipped to 34.25% as compared to 36.41% from the previous quarter (QoQ) and versus 36.68% year-on-year (YoY).

Shares of Federal Bank were trading more than a per cent higher at ₹140 apiece on the BSE in early session. The banking stock has gained nearly 60% in a year's period.

The bank is expected to announce its Q3 earnings soon. For the second quarter ended September 2022 (Q2), the lender reported an overabout 53% rise in its standalone net profit to ₹703.7 crore, on the back of healthy growth in both interest and other income streams, as compared to ₹460.3 crore from the year-ago quarter.

“Having started FY23 on a strong footing, Federal Bank remains well-placed for further RoA/RoE expansion with key drivers being improving credit growth with the shift in the portfolio mix towards high-yielding segments, healthy liability franchise, improving fee income, gradually moderating Opex, and Benign credit cost trajectory," domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities had said in Federal Bank's Q2 review note in October 2022.