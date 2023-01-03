Federal Bank shares Q3 update, deposits cross ₹2 lakh crore milestone2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM IST
- Federal Bank said its total deposits crossed ₹2,00,000 crore milestone during the October-December 2022 period
Sharing its business update for the third quarter of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23), Federal Bank Ltd on Tuesday said that the lender's total deposits crossed ₹2,00,000 crore milestone, reaching ₹2,01,425 crore, with a growth of 14.8% over ₹1,75,432 crore as of December 31, 2021.