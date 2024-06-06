Federal regulators strike deal: AI giants Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia face antitrust investigations, says report
Federal regulators have approved antitrust investigations into Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia, highlighting increased scrutiny of AI technology. The Justice Department will investigate Nvidia, while the FTC examines OpenAI and Microsoft's investments.
