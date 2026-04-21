FedEx conducts India's first intra-city drone delivery trials in Bengaluru

Global shipping giant Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) announced Tuesday the successful completion of India's inaugural intra-city drone delivery trials in Bengaluru, conducted alongside IIT-Madras.
The testing took place within the research parameters of the FedEx SMART Centre at IIT Madras.
Through rigorous mapping of aerial corridors, the centre proved that a standard 53-km ground trip, which usually demands over an hour in traffic, could be bypassed by a direct 39-42 km flight path.
During these trials, the drone slashed one-way transit time to approximately 21 minutes, showcasing a massive leap in efficiency for time-sensitive logistics.
The mission required precise navigation through restricted Airport Yellow and Red Zones, with full authorisation provided by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
"This milestone reflects the FedEx SMART Centre's broader research agenda across air cargo optimisation, electric vehicle integration, and advanced demand forecasting," said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of marketing, customer experience, and air network for Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA) at FedEx
FedEx emphasised that these collaborative efforts aim to build resilient, sustainable, and future-ready supply chains by bridging the gap between academic research, industry needs, and government policy.
FedEx recently announced that Chief Financial Officer John Dietrich will depart on 1 June, following the company's spinoff of FedEx Freight into an independent, publicly traded entity.
According to the firm, Claude Russ, vice president of finance enterprise, will step in as interim CFO while the board hunts for a permanent replacement. Dietrich is set to stay on in an advisory capacity until 31 July. This divestiture of the trucking arm, first revealed in December 2024, aligns with a broader restructuring to prioritise core delivery operations and is slated for completion by June 2026.
FedEx also maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the fiscal year ending 31 May, projecting earnings per share between $19.30 and $20.10. FedEx Freight, currently the top U.S. provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, anticipates medium-term revenue growth between 4% and 6%.
These updates follow a strong third-quarter performance that exceeded market forecasts. Success was largely driven by the high-margin Express division, where robust volumes and improved pricing strategies led to the company's most profitable peak season.