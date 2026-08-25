FedEx ramps up India investment as high-value exports take off

FedEx’s India revenue has grown more than 40% last year, as the global logistics major steps up investments in the country to tap rising exports of electronics, engineering goods and other high-value products, a senior company executive said.
India is a “strategic growth market” for FedEx and one of the fastest-growing markets in its global network, with the country’s growing role in global trade to drive demand for time-sensitive logistics, Kami Vishwanathan, president of the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region at FedEx, told Mint.