FedEx ramps up India investment as high-value exports take off

FedEx’s India revenue has grown more than 40% last year, as the global logistics major steps up investments in the country to tap rising exports of electronics, engineering goods and other high-value products, a senior company executive said.
FedEx’s India revenue has grown more than 40% last year, as the global logistics major steps up investments in the country to tap rising exports of electronics, engineering goods and other high-value products, a senior company executive said.
India is a “strategic growth market” for FedEx and one of the fastest-growing markets in its global network, with the country’s growing role in global trade to drive demand for time-sensitive logistics, Kami Vishwanathan, president of the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region at FedEx, told Mint.
India is a “strategic growth market” for FedEx and one of the fastest-growing markets in its global network, with the country’s growing role in global trade to drive demand for time-sensitive logistics, Kami Vishwanathan, president of the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region at FedEx, told Mint.
“Our business in India has grown in strong double digits in the last two years. We grew over 40%,” she said.
FedEx is investing in logistics infrastructure in Delhi, Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai, while also adding freighter capacity from India to Europe and the US and from Asia into India. It could also explore scheduled freighter services domestically, depending on demand in India.
Currently, DHL-owned Blue Dart Aviation, is the only scheduled domestic cargo airline.
FedEx has announced $400 million investment commitment in India so far this year. The company announced a $250 million long-term investment in a cargo hub at the Adani-operated Navi Mumbai airport in February, and another $150 million at GMR Airports-operated Delhi airport. The cargo hubs are expected to become operational over the next 12-18 months.
On Tuesday, FedEx did the ground-breaking ceremony for its Delhi cargo hub.
“The investments are being made ahead of anticipated trade growth rather than to meet current demand,” Vishwanathan said. “We're not building for today. We're building for five years, 10 years from now, where we expect trade growth.”
On scheduled freighter services, Vishwanathan said: “It is something we will evaluate as we go forward. As we see where the demand is within the geography and also, you know, as our hubs develop more, it is something we will evaluate as an opportunity.”
FedEx expects the changing composition of Indian exports to create opportunities for specialized logistics services.
India is now the world’s third-largest smartphone exporter, with electronics exports growing over 40% year-on-year in the first half of fiscal 2026, according to the executive.
India's cumulative exports (merchandise & services) during April-July are pegged at $316.42 billion, up 13.16% year-on-year, as per commerce ministry data shared on 13 August. Electronic goods exports increased 57.40% to $5.92 billion in July 2026, and engineering goods exports rose 17.71% to $12.24 billion.
“To us, this means we are seeing a movement towards Indian manufacturing getting into more complex goods where medium and high-tech activities are predominant,” Vishwanathan said, pointing to healthcare, aerospace, electronics and semiconductors being drivers of high value “express logistics.”
In logistics parlance, express logistics is a premium, high-speed supply chain service designed to transport goods from one point to another as quickly as possible. Unlike standard shipping, it guarantees specific, time-bound delivery windows.
India as logistics hub
Global companies are also increasingly setting up operations in India both to serve domestic demand and to create alternative supply sources for international markets, the executive said, adding that this shift requires “specialized, very time-sensitive logistics capabilities”.
The company has expanded its direct operational coverage to 93% of India’s cities and towns and added 38 cities to its footprint over the past year. The expansion aims to bring businesses in tier-II and tier-III cities more deeply into international commerce.
FedEx does not disclose its India cargo volumes or turnover numbers.
India’s air-cargo market has grown significantly over the past decade, with volumes rising from 2.53 million tonnes in FY15 to 3.80 million tonnes in FY26, according to the civil aviation ministry. Bottlenecks include a lack of dedicated freighter services. India has 18 such planes against China's 200 planes and the US's over 900 planes.
The government is looking at policy interventions in the sector to take it to 10 million tonnes, almost trebling it, by 2030. Policy interventions have included simplifying cargo scanning rules. New cargo infrastructure built at airports such at Bhogapuram, Navi Mumbai and Jewar, alongside reforms aimed at reducing transhipment and handling time, is expected to support that expansion.