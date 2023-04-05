FedEx to combine delivery units as part of $4 billion cost-cut push

FedEx to combine delivery units as part of $4 billion cost-cut push3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:19 PM IST
The decision to integrate FedEx Ground, its outsourced package delivery arm, with the FedEx Express overnight air delivery business was announced almost a year after activist investor D.E. Shaw pushed for change and won two additional board seats
LOS ANGELES : FedEx Corp said on Wednesday it will consolidate its separate delivery companies into a single entity, in a move to slash costs and better compete with United Parcel Service and Amazon.
