FedEx to cut up to 500 jobs in France, invest $91 million in domestic operations

US parcel delivery firm FedEx announced on Friday a strategic restructuring of its French domestic operations, a move that involves reducing up to 500 jobs alongside a capital investment of approximately 78 million euros ($91.58 million).

The logistics giant aims to streamline its internal framework by reducing its station network from 103 to 86. This consolidation is designed to simplify the company's distribution system and remove redundant infrastructure within the country.

“The French courier and express transportation market is dominated by a highly competitive and cost-pressurised domestic parcels sector,” the US parcel delivery firm said.

While job cuts are part of the plan, the reorganisation is also expected to generate over 770 new roles across full-time and part-time operations. FedEx said that staff members impacted by the layoffs would receive preferential consideration for these newly created openings.

Significantly, the company clarified that its international air transport network will remain unaffected by these domestic changes. In accordance with French labour regulations, FedEx will now begin a formal consultation period with employee representatives to discuss the details of the transition.

FedEx inks pact with GJEPC for door-to-door international shipping Recently, FedEx announced that it has entered into a preliminary agreement with the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) to provide comprehensive international door-to-door shipping services.

According to a company statement, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishes that FedEx will supply GJEPC members with shipping programs tailored specifically to the unique requirements of the jewellery and gemstone industry. These specialised offerings include time-sensitive delivery options, unified customs processing, and complete package tracking.

“Indian craftsmanship is appreciated worldwide, and the next phase of export growth will be shaped by how effectively these products move from local sellers to buyers across markets,” said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of marketing, customer experience, and air network, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa, at FedEx.

“FedEx is focused on enabling this journey by building supply chains that help Indian businesses move faster, smarter, and with certainty. This MoU reflects that long-term focus,” added Tatiwala.

To further bolster export skills, the partnership will also feature educational initiatives such as webinars, seminars, and targeted industry engagements.

FedEx noted that the gems and jewellery sector is a vital pillar of the Indian economy, contributing approximately 7% to the GDP and representing between 10 and 12% of the nation's total merchandise exports.

The industry provides livelihoods for millions of individuals across the design, manufacturing, and commerce stages.

As international demand is projected to grow, the council is focused on enhancing its members' capacity by providing access to reliable logistics expertise. Through this collaboration, GJEPC is integrating FedEx’s network to improve market accessibility, enhance delivery forecasting, and ensure regulatory compliance across global trade routes.

By streamlining access to consistent international shipping, instructional resources, and procedural transparency, this agreement aims to empower council members to connect with global customers with increased efficiency, velocity, and assurance.