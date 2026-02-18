FedEx to invest ₹2,500 crore to build cargo hub at Navi Mumbai Airport

MUMBAI: FedEx will invest ₹2,500 crore to build a 300,000 sq. ft air cargo hub at billionaire Gautam Adani’s newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport, the company said on Wednesday.

The investment comes after Mint earlier reported that the global courier major plans to begin freighter operations from Navi Mumbai as early as May, ahead of the temporary shutdown of cargo flights at Mumbai International Airport from 1 August. FedEx and NMIA did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Also Read | Akasa Air sees light at end of delivery tunnel

The facility will function as a regional hub linking India with Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe and the US, according to a company statement.

"This development reflects NMIA's long-term vision of building integrated infrastructure that strengthens India's trade competitiveness. With its proximity to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, industrial corridors and multimodal transport networks NMIA is uniquely positioned to support high-growth export sectors and enhance Maharashtra's role as a global logistics gateway," said Jeet Adani, director, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd in the statement.

Indian airports have together handled 3.3-3.7 million tonnes of air cargo in recent reporting years, according to estimates from EY. Cargo capacity at Navi Mumbai airport is expected to expand from 0.50 million tonnes in the initial phase to 3.25 million tonnes at full build-out.

India's competitiveness in global trade will increasingly depend on the reliability and speed of its logistical infrastructure, said Kami Vishwanathan, president FedEx Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa. “Establishing this hub at NMIA allows us to integrate global network strength with India's fastest growing trade corridor, providing greater certainty, speed and efficiency to customers.”

Also Read | IndiGo seeks 275 more daily flights for summer, scales back earlier ambition

The hub is expected to improve routing flexibility and transit-time predictability for high-value and time-sensitive shipments such as electronics, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals and perishables.