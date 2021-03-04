FedEx to invest $2 billion in bid for carbon-neutral operations
- The plan to eliminate carbon from package-and-delivery services by 2040 will include moving to an electric fleet
FedEx Corp. said it plans to invest an initial $2 billion as part of a new plan to make its global operations carbon-neutral by 2040.
The Memphis, Tenn., package-delivery giant said Wednesday that the investment will focus on vehicle electrification, sustainable energy and carbon sequestration.
