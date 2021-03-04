FedEx to invest $2 billion in bid for carbon-neutral operations

FedEx Corp. said it plans to invest an initial $2 billion as part of a new plan to make its global operations carbon-neutral by 2040.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now

The Memphis, Tenn., package-delivery giant said Wednesday that the investment will focus on vehicle electrification, sustainable energy and carbon sequestration.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.