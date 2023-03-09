FedEx to open its first advanced capability community in Hyderabad1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 06:59 PM IST
- The opening is part of a broader multi-year initiative to strengthen the recruitment and development of the company’s diverse workforce all around the world and build a more efficient and agile organization to enhance how we deliver for our customers, the company said
NEW DELHI : FedEx on Thursday announced its plans to open its first Advanced Capability Community (ACC) in Hyderabad in 2023.
