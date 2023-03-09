NEW DELHI : FedEx on Thursday announced its plans to open its first Advanced Capability Community (ACC) in Hyderabad in 2023.

“The opening is part of a broader multi-year initiative to strengthen the recruitment and development of the company’s diverse workforce all around the world and build a more efficient and agile organization to enhance how we deliver for our customers," the company said in a press release.

FedEx also plans to set up ACCs in different parts of the world in the future.

“Locations will be selected based on business needs and access to highly skilled talent pools. Each community is planned to be staffed by full-time FedEx team members across many functional areas who will provide shared services to support the technological and digital requirements of the entire FedEx enterprise. The digital innovation these communities will provide will enable the company to provide even greater value in the global supply chain ecosystem," the company added.

The first ACC will be situated in Hyderabad and is anticipated to launch in the second half of 2023.

“FedEx is creating the world’s most flexible, efficient, and intelligent supply chain for our customers," said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corp. president and chief executive officer.

Subramaniam added that the opening of the first Advanced Capability Community in India, a critical market for FedEx, will enable the company to be faster, more flexible, and secure as we innovate digitally.

“This move supports our long-term vision to grow our Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa business as well as provide opportunities to develop technology for the benefit of our global customers," he said.