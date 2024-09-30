Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Fed's Goolsbee reiterates case fo

Fed's Goolsbee reiterates case fo

Reuters

USA-FED/GOOLSBEE (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-Fed's Goolsbee reiterates case for extended path of rate cuts

Fed's Goolsbee reiterates case fo

(Adds more Goolsbee comments in paragraphs 3-5)

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) -

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee reiterated on Monday that he sees a case for extensive U.S. central bank interest rate cuts given the current state of the economy and where it is likely to go.

When it comes to monetary policy, "this is a process over a year or more that we're trying to get the rates down to normal," Goolsbee said in an interview with Fox Business. As for the pace and ultimate scope of rate cuts, the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate has "got to come down a lot more than 25 basis points over the next 12 months. It's going to be a lot of cuts," and the most recent set of central bank forecasts show policymakers are on board with that outlook, Goolsbee said.

The Fed has embarked on what it projects to be a steady stream of rate cuts driven by ebbing inflation pressures and rising risks to the job market. Goolsbee noted that the economy has largely normalized, which allowed the Fed earlier this month to lower its policy rate by half of a percentage point to the 4.75%-5.00% range.

Goolsbee flagged what he saw as cautionary factors for the job market, while adding that the current unemployment rate appears - at 4.2% - to be around a sustainable pace.

With a U.S. port workers strike imminent, Goolsbee said he's worried about what an extended shutdown could do to the economy. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.