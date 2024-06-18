Fed’s Harker Says One Rate Cut in 2024 Is Appropriate Based on Outlook
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he views one interest-rate cut as appropriate for this year based on his current forecast, adding he’d like to see “several” more months of improving inflation.
