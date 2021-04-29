Feel more optimistic about the future today than last year, says Ajay Piramal

In a fire-side chat with Rajat Gupta, senior partner, McKinsey & Company, at the Mint India Investment Summit 2021 on Wednesday, Piramal said the Reserve Bank of India has managed the economy very well over the last 12 months, “and if we continue on that path, we will be in a stronger position." Piramal said India’s strong forex position, low current account deficit, strength to attract foreign investments and robust tax collections make him more optimistic about the future than he was last year.

