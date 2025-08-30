Fenchurch Hires Barclays Veteran Chawla to Co-Head US Team

Fenchurch Advisory Partners, the UK boutique investment bank that’s worked on some of the most high-profile financial services deals, is taking a major step in its US expansion plans with the hiring of veteran Barclays Plc banker Gautam Chawla.

New York-based Chawla will join Fenchurch in November as a senior managing director and co-head of its US office, according to a statement Friday. He was most recently vice chairman and global co-head of the financial institutions group at Barclays, Fenchurch said in the statement.

Fenchurch announced in 2022 that it was setting up US operations with a New York office led by former Credit Suisse banker John Sipp. The firm’s founder, Malik Karim, said last year that he had “ambitious” plans to grow the business in North America. Fenchurch now has more than 70 investment banking professionals spread between London, Paris and New York, according to Friday’s statement.

Chawla is the latest financial institutions specialist to depart Barclays’ investment banking division in recent months. Bloomberg News reported in May that Gary Antenberg was joining Royal Bank of Canada to focus on insurance and alternative asset managers. More recently, Faizal Sayani decamped to Citigroup Inc.’s FIG team.

Barclays ranks fifth as an adviser on financial services deals this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It’s worked on transactions including KKR & Co.’s planned $3 billion takeover of post-trade infrastructure provider OSTTRA.

Chawla joined Barclays in 2020 after spending almost three decades at Citigroup, according to his LinkedIn profile.

