Ferrari is stuck in neutral

Ferrari can afford to take the long view because it has a supportive anchor shareholder in Exor, the Agnelli family investment vehicle run by Mr. Elkann, which owns about 23% of its equity value and 36% of the associated voting rights. Having such patient capital at its back could be very valuable in the manufacturer’s transition to less-polluting powertrain technologies, but it does mean other investors need to be patient too. Ferrari stock may be stuck in neutral for a while yet.