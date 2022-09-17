Ferrero India’s Nutella launches new brand campaign

The television ad will be featured and distributed across broadcast and online platforms and has been Publicis Worldwide. It has been directed by Amit Satyaveer Singh from Prodigious Publicis Production.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ferrero India-owned Nutella spread has launched its new campaign ‘Mornings taste better with Nutella’ in India. The television campaign opens with a mother trying to wake her children up one morning, however, they are still sleepy and disinterested in starting their day. Perplexed at their reaction to a lovely morning, the mother comes up with a sure-fire solution to get them up and out of bed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ferrero India-owned Nutella spread has launched its new campaign ‘Mornings taste better with Nutella’ in India. The television campaign opens with a mother trying to wake her children up one morning, however, they are still sleepy and disinterested in starting their day. Perplexed at their reaction to a lovely morning, the mother comes up with a sure-fire solution to get them up and out of bed.
With a single pop of the jar lid, the children are instantly out of bed and ready to start the day.
With a single pop of the jar lid, the children are instantly out of bed and ready to start the day.
Oindrila Roy, managing director, Publicis Worldwide said, “This campaign was conceptualised keeping in mind the brand’s desire to be a part of more breakfast tables around the country, in line with its ambition to increase penetration in more households. We tapped into the breakfast moments of our potential consumers and found innovative ways to integrate into what’s already present on their breakfast tables – dosas, rotis and parathas. The campaign also captures how mornings are made happier with just a little dash of this, inspiring families to create happy memories around their dining table. This integrated campaign has been conceptualised for multiple touchpoints like television, digital, social and points-of-sale."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The television ad will be featured and distributed across broadcast and online platforms and has been Publicis Worldwide. It has been directed by Amit Satyaveer Singh from Prodigious Publicis Production.
Zoher Kapuswala, regional marketing manager, Nutella brands, Ferrero India Private Limited, said, “We wanted to communicate the versatility of our product. Our India television campaign aims to bring this aspect alive and as a brand, we look forward to being the breakfast companion for many more Indians."
According to the IMARC Group, the Indian chocolate market reached a value of $2.2 billion in 2021 with the country currently representing one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for chocolates.