Ferrero signs Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador for Nutella
The Ferrero Group sells brands such as Kinder, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac in India. Ferrero Group is one of the world’s largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 brands sold in more than 170 countries.
New Delhi: Chocolate company Ferrero has on-boarded Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador of its hazelnut cocoa spread brand Nutella. Singh will promote the Nutella brand across digital and offline media as well as feature in the brand’s campaigns, Ferrero said in a statement on Saturday.
