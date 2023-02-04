Ferrero signs Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador for Nutella

New Delhi: Chocolate company Ferrero has on-boarded Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador of its hazelnut cocoa spread brand Nutella. Singh will promote the Nutella brand across digital and offline media as well as feature in the brand’s campaigns, Ferrero said in a statement on Saturday.

The Ferrero Group sells brands such as Kinder, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac in India. Ferrero Group is one of the world’s largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 brands sold in more than 170 countries.

“We are delighted to have Ranveer Singh onboard as our brand endorser for India market. His personality exemplifies energy which is in absolute sync with the brand’s ethos. This, combined with his famous love for Nutella makes this announcement even more exciting for us. Leveraging the actors strong connect with our consumers, we have a lot of exciting engagements lined up with Nutella," said Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Nutella brands, Ferrero India.

Singh was recently seen in the film 21. The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The star, whose over-the-top style often makes headlines, endorses brands such as Adidas Originals, Nivea, MakeMyTrip, among others. Singh is also an investor- last year, he invested in direct-to-consumer beauty startup Sugar Cosmetics.

Singh will be seen in the upcoming World Nutella Day campaign that will go live on 5 February in India. The campaign will be launched on the brand’s social pages including Instagram, Facebook as well as YouTube.