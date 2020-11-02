Festivals drive up auto sales

With the largest portfolio of affordable, small cars among local automakers, Maruti has been a key beneficiary of the growing preference for personal mobility during the pandemic. This trend has led to the share of first-time car buyers for Maruti growing to 48% from 43% a year ago. The resurgence in sales has also been helped by a low year-earlier base as well as buoyant rural markets this year. The share of rural markets to Maruti’s total sales has risen to 41% during Q2 from 38% a year earlier.