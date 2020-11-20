Festive boost for apparel retailers

Footfall at Spykar’s stores were at 60% compared to last year, and sales were on a par with last year, led by markets in Gujarat, Maharashtra and parts of the Hindi belt. “We are 100-103% of what we did last year at this time. In many cases, we were even 50% better than last year’s numbers. Some markets, such as Bombay and Delhi, are however not keeping pace with the rest of India," said Sanjay Vakharia, CEO, Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. The ticket size was larger as Spykar incentivizing purchases, he added.