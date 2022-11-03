Festive demand drives bus rentals business3 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 10:46 PM IST
- Leisure travel, pilgrimages across India bounce back to pre-covid levels
NEW DELHI : The online bus ticketing business, which was battered by covid-19, is on a recovery path with leisure travel destinations and pilgrimages starting to see crowds returning. Intercity travel has reached pre-covid levels on most routes across India, while certain routes crossed pre-covid numbers, according to online ticketing platforms.