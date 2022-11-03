Festive demand drives bus rentals business

MakeMyTrip, too, reported a near doubling of its bus business. Earlier this week, the online tour operator said its revenue grew 91.8% to $16.1 million in the quarter ended September from $8.4 million in the corresponding quarter of last year. Gross bookings rose 103.2%, primarily due to the strong recovery in domestic travel as covid-19 restrictions eased and people were more confident to venture out. The company runs RedBus. “Bus travel is usually up during the festive months as most people prefer to travel back to their hometowns to a nearby destination. Our bus bookings were up 20% in the Diwali month as compared to the previous month. Mostly, the bookings were on Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Chennai-Bengaluru. We also saw a surge in bookings to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from many backpackers during Diwali," said Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip.