Festive frenzy: Tour operators, hotels witness spike in bookings

Since its reopening in July 2021 after the second wave, MRS Hotels that manages boutique hotel Narendra Bhawan Bikaner, Suryagarh Jaisalmer and Mary Budden Estate in Binsar, Uttarakhand has seen a 40% increase in bookings for August-September over the same period in 2020. "Boutique hotels stand to benefit in a post-covid world as consumers are now aspirational about hosting experiential and instagrammable mini-celebrations at beautiful locations instead of a large celebrations," said Siddharth Yadav, vice president, at the company.Anthony Bellm, owner, Kahani Paradise, a luxury villa in coastal town of Gokarna, Karnataka, said that the property is seeing a 70% surge in bookings for festive season over 2020. “People are currently looking to travel to private secluded properties within India that will ensure their safety and allow them to enjoy nature and privacy," he added. Jaideep Dang, managing director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, South Asia, JLL, a real estate consultancy firm said that the average room rates (ARRs) of most leisure destinations are chartbusters at the moment. “They are much better than the same time last year. The base last year was too low that’s why there was 84% jump in revenue per room (RevPAR) for the top cities," he noted. Apart from hills and beaches being the most preferred destinations, Dang pointed out that families and elderly are preferring luxury boutique hotels or homestays. There’s short horizon and impulsive travel as well which is giving lot of business to places such as Jaipur and Chandigarh. “For instance, for the Janmashtami weekend (27 to 30 August) there is extremely low availability of rooms across five star and luxury resorts in and around Delhi and Chandigarh. I am informed that while there have been cancellations at short notice, but the rooms are filling up fast because apparently there are several last-minute booking requests," he said. Fairmont Jaipur, for instance, has already seen an approximately 20% increase in the bookings over last year. “Fairmont Jaipur is a popular weekend getaway among our guests from Delhi-NCR. Every year, during this period, we also witness a steady demand from the nearby markets of Gujarat. People like to treat themselves to a staycation for the festive season and this time they also want to make the most of their missed travel opportunities in the last year," said Rajiv Kapoor, general manager, Fairmont Jaipur.