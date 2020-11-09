Festive season drew small-town shoppers to premium products, says Samsung

New Delhi: In line with higher demand of household electronics reported by major appliances companies, Samsung India's consumer electronics business reported more than 30% growth in October over the previous year, said a top executive at the company. The company's business in smaller cities grew ahead of metros as demand from first-time buyers and those seeking to upgrade electronics at home helped the company register growth.

In the month of October alone, the company reported a 32% year-on-year jump in its consumer electronics business, excluding mobiles, led by high-capacity washing machines, microwaves, refrigerators, and large TV screens; its more premium household electronics grew 50% in October compared to a year-ago period. “On the back of the new launches we had in the month of August and September, we have seen a strong performance in the October month. We have seen 32% growth overall in the festive period—across all categories. But more importantly from a premium product category growth has been outstanding—almost a 50% growth in premium categories—most have come because consumers have looked at upgrading their living spaces," said Raju Pullan, senior vice-president, consumer electronics business, Samsung India.

Samsung is a key seller of mobile phones and home electronics in India, with revenue from operations at Rs70,627.7 crore for the 2018-19. A significant amount of it is drawn from sale of mobile phones.

Most electronics companies have reported strong demand ahead of the key festive season as the lockdown prompted households to upgrade goods at homes and purchase electronics and appliances to make chores more convenient. This is true for consumers seeking to upgrade to larger television screens and first-time buyers of dishwashers. To be sure, festive season translates to significant business for makers and sellers of household electronics.

"This has been the best October ever for us, as consumers across the spectrum looked to upgrade their lives especially in the tier II and tier III cities. The demand is shifting towards premium electronics products," said Pullan.

The overall TV segment grew 32%, premium screens grew by 50%; while 65-inch and above television sets grew 80%. Meanwhile, refrigerators grew 31%—with the 350-litres-and-above category seeing a 40% growth, and premium side-by-side models clocked a 75% growth, albeit on a small base. This, said Pullan, was driven by consumers demanding more space as they stored more food at home. “We have moved largely from a fresh purchase economy to a storage economy—we tend to venture out less and purchase more and stock up," he said.

Moreover, in line with most companies reporting a jump in demand for large screen television sets as consumers upgrade to watching on-demand videos on bigger screen, TV sales grew too. “We have seen strong growth in the entire home entertainment space because of the time spent at home," said Pullan.

Samsung competes with Panasonic, LG, Haier among other key electronics companies in India.

Both washing machines and microwaves performed well, said Pullan. High-capacity washing machines grew by 50%, while its front-load washing machines were stocked out in October month. "We are now stocked up for November and December," he said.

For the company, growth was especially strong in smaller markets, which grew 36%. In these markets, premium appliances grew 68%. “Early indicators emerged from Durga Puja in the east where we grew 35% over last year. East is a market where entry-level products typically do well—due to many first-time buyers; this time, however, we have seen premium grow by about 62%, on a lower base," he said.

Smaller markets, said Pullan, have lower household penetration of electronics.

Several companies have also been facing severe supply issues as India moved to limit imports—for instance, on open-cell TV panels—and global supply disruptions caused by the pandemic created supply shortages. Pullan said by and far supply issues have been resolved. “We have acquired all the permits required (for imports of TV sets) and all inventory is cleared and regularized. we do not see any supply shortage," he said.

