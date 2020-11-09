Festive season drew small-town shoppers to premium products, says Samsung

In the month of October alone, the company reported a 32% year-on-year jump in its consumer electronics business, excluding mobiles, led by high-capacity washing machines, microwaves, refrigerators, and large TV screens; its more premium household electronics grew 50% in October compared to a year-ago period. “On the back of the new launches we had in the month of August and September, we have seen a strong performance in the October month. We have seen 32% growth overall in the festive period—across all categories. But more importantly from a premium product category growth has been outstanding—almost a 50% growth in premium categories—most have come because consumers have looked at upgrading their living spaces," said Raju Pullan, senior vice-president, consumer electronics business, Samsung India.