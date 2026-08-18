Feud in Tata Sons board? Group divided over reconsideration of N Chandrasekaran's resignation, report says

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's decision to step down and not seek reappointment after his tenure ends in February next year has sparked a debate within the company's board, with directors divided over how to respond.

The Economic Times on Tuesday reported that some directors favour putting the matter to a vote, while others believe Chandrasekaran should be asked to reconsider his decision rather than the group begin the process of finding his successor.

According to the report, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), one of the two principal trustee shareholders of Tata Sons, has reportedly written to the Tata Sons board asking it to take note of Chandrasekaran's decision and suggesting that it commence the process of forming a selection committee to look for his successor.

An official close to SDTT told The Economic Times, "Since the Tata Sons chairman has conveyed his decision to voluntarily not seek reappointment to the board, the fiduciary duty of the directors would be to focus on succession planning."

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N Chandrasekaran steps down, not seeking reappointment The development comes days after the Tata Sons chairman said that he would not seek another term when his current term ends on 20 February 2027. The decision has reportedly jolted a section of the company's board, with the matter continuing to divide key stakeholders.

In a public statement issued on 12 August, he said, "Since my reappointment was not carried forward even after six months, as one board member was opposed to the proposal, I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on February 20, 2027. I have asked the Tata Sons board to decide on the successor chairman this morning."

The statement elaborated on the reasons behind his decision, noting that the SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) had unanimously agreed to recommend a five-year extension to his term. The proposal was later endorsed by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board before being formally placed before the Tata Sons board on 24 February, the New Indian Express reported.

He further said, "However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the board members, Noel Tata, the chairman of the Tata Trusts, did not support it. In the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision. It has now been six months since that board meeting, and no resolution has been reached to date."

Tata Sons' AGM faces uncertainty over quorum The Tata Sons board has six directors, including the chairman and two nominees representing the Tata Trusts. Meanwhile, the Tata Sons AGM is scheduled for today.

Officials said that although other stakeholders are expected to participate in the meeting online, it may be called off for lack of quorum because the SRTT and SDTT have been unable to jointly nominate a representative.