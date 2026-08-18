Feud in Tata Sons board? Group divided over reconsideration of N Chandrasekaran's resignation, report says

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's decision to step down and not seek reappointment after his tenure ends in February next year has sparked a debate within the company's board, with directors divided over how to respond.

The Economic Times on Tuesday reported that some directors favour putting the matter to a vote, while others believe Chandrasekaran should be asked to reconsider his decision rather than the group begin the process of finding his successor.

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According to the report, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), one of the two principal trustee shareholders of Tata Sons, has reportedly written to the Tata Sons board asking it to take note of Chandrasekaran's decision and suggesting that it commence the process of forming a selection committee to look for his successor.

An official close to SDTT told The Economic Times, "Since the Tata Sons chairman has conveyed his decision to voluntarily not seek reappointment to the board, the fiduciary duty of the directors would be to focus on succession planning."

Also Read | Tata Trusts begin search for Tata Sons chair as Chandra exits

N Chandrasekaran steps down, not seeking reappointment The development comes days after the Tata Sons chairman said that he would not seek another term when his current term ends on 20 February 2027. The decision has reportedly jolted a section of the company's board, with the matter continuing to divide key stakeholders.

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In a public statement issued on 12 August, he said, "Since my reappointment was not carried forward even after six months, as one board member was opposed to the proposal, I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on February 20, 2027. I have asked the Tata Sons board to decide on the successor chairman this morning."

The statement elaborated on the reasons behind his decision, noting that the SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) had unanimously agreed to recommend a five-year extension to his term. The proposal was later endorsed by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board before being formally placed before the Tata Sons board on 24 February, the New Indian Express reported.

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He further said, "However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the board members, Noel Tata, the chairman of the Tata Trusts, did not support it. In the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision. It has now been six months since that board meeting, and no resolution has been reached to date."

Tata Sons' AGM faces uncertainty over quorum The Tata Sons board has six directors, including the chairman and two nominees representing the Tata Trusts. Meanwhile, the Tata Sons AGM is scheduled for today.

Officials said that although other stakeholders are expected to participate in the meeting online, it may be called off for lack of quorum because the SRTT and SDTT have been unable to jointly nominate a representative.

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If the AGM, which is likely to take place in the afternoon, is called off, it would be the first such instance in Tata Sons' history. Amid the ongoing uncertainty, there is also speculation that Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran have held separate meetings with a Cabinet minister in New Delhi.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.