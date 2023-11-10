Fevicol-maker Pidilite to enter NBFC sector, offer small-value retail loans, says MD Bharat Puri
Pidilite, the makers of Fevicol, Dr Fixit, Fevikwik, and M-Seal, is entering into the NBFC sector by acquiring a promoter group firm Pargro Investments. Managing Director Bharat Puri said the new venture will not be a "big bang initiative" where Pidilite wants to be a large-scale business. The MD said they will provide small-value retail loans to the people related to its ecosystem, PTI news agency reported.