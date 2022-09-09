Fewer restrictions to boost travel demand

Hotels across Mumbai and Delhi-NCR are likely to see higher occupancy over the next three months as corporate events, weddings and festive celebrations bounce back. With no restrictions on capacity, Delhi could see a 15% surge in travel demand before Diwali, which is expected to increase after the festivals as the wedding season begins. Roseate Hotels and Resorts, which has two hotels in Delhi—one upscale and one luxury—is likely to see occupancies and room rates improve in the October-December quarter.