Fewer smartphone launches this year

“Brands will be conservative with their portfolio and more thoughtful with their inventory management. Retailers are already holding on to last year’s inventory. Due to overestimation towards the start of last year, brands ended up holding a lot of older model component inventory. The entire year went in clearing the inventory as the demand was much lower than their expectation," said Sanyam Chaurasia, Technology Market Analyst at Canalys.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}