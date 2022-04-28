FHRAI appeals GST rationalisation for the hospitality sector

“All F&B revenue should be delinked from any room tariffs, if they are part of hotels, by allowing 5% composite scheme for units that are not availing ITC and 12% GST for units that are availing ITC. Simplification of GST rules will lead to greater compliance especially from small units. A mechanism should be in place to enable the establishments to avail input of GST paid on rent and other GST costs. This will make the businesses more viable. For restaurants too, two separate GST slabs should be allowed; a composite slab rate at the present 5% GST without ITC and the other, at 10%. The steady rise in the prices of commercial LPG almost every month, fuel, oil and essential commodities are hampering the revenue. The industry is trying to overcome the crisis of over two years and is only trying to make a recovery. At such times, rationalizing the GST rates for the industry could make a difference," said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice president of the association.