FHRAI says allowed by NCLAT to intervene in OYO unit insolvency

"The Hon'ble NCLAT also did not allow any written submissions to be filed by any intervener except only to make an oral submission to show why they should be allowed to intervene at all. FHRAI in any case, has no locus standi whatsoever," he added. The FHRAI has presently filed the application before the NCLAT on behalf of aggrieved hotels and restaurants across India who have filed their claims with the IRP, FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said. In its application to the tribunal, the association has also pointed out that a number of matters by several hoteliers are pending before various courts against OYO, the statement said.

