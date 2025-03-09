New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Sunday pitched for delinking the GST on food & beverage services from accommodation charges in hotels.

Citing multiple representations made to the authorities, FHRAI emphasized that the current practice of linking F&B taxation to hotel room tariffs is both unfair and operationally challenging for the hospitality industry.

Under the prevailing GST framework, restaurants within hotels charging ₹7,500 or more per room per day are subject to 18 per cent GST on F&B services with input tax credit (ITC) benefits, while those in hotels with tariffs below this threshold must levy 5 per cent GST without ITC.

FHRAI has proposed a flexible system allowing all hotel restaurants to independently opt for either 18 per cent GST with ITC or 5 per cent without ITC, irrespective of the room rates.

"With regard to our request of delinking this particular GST which is the threshold of ₹7,500 which is there today, as a result of which the moment a hotel sells a room above ₹7500, the GST rate for the restaurant within the same hotel moves from 5 per cent to 18 per cent. So this is the delinking we have requested for," Pradeep Shetty, Vice President, FHRAI, told PTI.