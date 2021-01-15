Fiat Chrysler partners with Wipro for its first global digital hub in India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wipro Limited on Friday announced that it Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) had chosen the leading global information technology services company to establish its first global digital hub in India. Known as FCA ICT India, the digital hub will be built in Hyderabad. It will support FCA’s information and communication technology operations to focus on delivering premium mobility services, the company said in a statement. The hub will showcase world-class high-performance engineering skills and digital best practices, Wipro added.

FCA ICT India will be built from the ground up to meet FCA’s specific needs and growth agenda in the region. "It will help FCA achieve its goal to enhance customer centricity through digital transformation," the IT services company said.

Under this agreement, Wipro will source and build a talent pool of more than 1,000 skilled consultants and technologists for FCA ICT India who will help develop capabilities around futuristic technologies, the leading IT company noted. Wipro's global expertise in the automobile sector will enable FCA to acquire the best talent and achieve digital transformation at scale, it further added.

Commenting on this partnership, Ashish Saxena, head of manufacturing, Wipro Limited said, “The automotive industry needs a robust digital infrastructure that will accelerate the pace of innovation and change it is currently experiencing. We are thrilled to partner with FCA and bring a collaborative operating model that will allow them to build customized digital solutions for their customers."

"We will help catalyze FCA’s transformation and innovation by leveraging our global technology partnerships, in-house IPs and accelerators in the automobile sector. Furthermore, this alliance will create new career opportunities in Hyderabad," he added.

"This partnership will help us leverage Wipro's global IT expertise to develop new-age mobility solutions and services. Wipro will serve as a strategic technology services partner to build a high-performance digital engineering team that closely maps our needs to innovate and enhance our customers' experience," Karim Lalani, Head, FCA ICT India said.

"FCA ICT India will enable Wipro to provide solutions towards operational challenges to ensure productivity remains unaffected," Wipro noted. The partnership will fulfil the need for increased speed of delivery, heightened risk management processes and better control.