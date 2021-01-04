Fiat Chrysler’s John Elkann nears crowning achievement with PSA merger

Fiat Chrysler’s John Elkann nears crowning achievement with PSA merger6 min read . 10:48 AM IST
- Descendant of Fiat’s founding family seeks to create world’s third-largest car maker by closing industry’s biggest deal in decades
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
John Elkann inherited the leadership of Italy’s most famous industrial family as a soft-spoken 28-year-old with limited work experience and facing the immediate task of saving a nearly bankrupt Fiat.
Now, more than 16 years later, Mr. Elkann stands on the cusp of completing the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot maker PSA Group. The deal, which is expected to create the world’s third-largest car maker by vehicle sales, seals Mr. Elkann’s legacy and ends his family’s centurylong undisputed control of the Italian-American car maker and the company’s previous incarnations.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.