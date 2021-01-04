Fiat Chrysler’s John Elkann nears crowning achievement with PSA merger

Now, more than 16 years later, Mr. Elkann stands on the cusp of completing the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot maker PSA Group. The deal, which is expected to create the world’s third-largest car maker by vehicle sales, seals Mr. Elkann’s legacy and ends his family’s centurylong undisputed control of the Italian-American car maker and the company’s previous incarnations.

