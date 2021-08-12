Fidelity Health Services set to venture into US, EU markets

"The global pharmacovigilance market size (close to 40% taken by North American industry) was valued at $6.33 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028. As more and more pharmaceutical companies aim to launch their products in the North American & European Union markets, we intend to go ‘International’ and seize this business opportunity to fully support such companies to meet their objectives while strengthening our balance sheet," said Pramod Dhembare, founder, Fidelity Health Services.