Fidelity Investments said it plans to hire another 12,000 people by September, doubling down on a bet that the individual-investing frenzy that began during the pandemic will outlast the market’s recent volatility.

The Boston financial firm expects to end the year with as many as 68,000 employees, up about 19% from the start of 2022, building on a hiring spree that began in late 2020. Fidelity hired 7,200 associates that year and another 16,600 in 2021. The bulk of the new hires will be in client-facing and technology roles.

The market’s rally in the months that followed Covid-19 lockdowns, along with the elimination of commissions on many stock trades, drew in millions of new investors. The wave swamped trading platforms and call centers, spurring Fidelity and its rivals to reinvest in their systems to handle the surge in new accounts.

Rising interest rates, inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have weighed on the market in recent months, testing individual investors’ resolve. The S&P 500 index has fallen 12% this year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 20%.

At least one of Fidelity’s rivals is rethinking its aggressive expansion as the pandemic recedes in the U.S. Robinhood Markets Inc., the online brokerage that helped revive investors’ interest in trading stocks, said Tuesday it would lay off 9% of its full-time workers. Shares of the company, which went public last summer, recently dipped below $10. Its initial public offering price was $38.

Fidelity, a private company controlled by the Johnson family, reported an operating profit of $8.1 billion in 2021. Revenue rose 15%.

Fidelity said it ended the first quarter with 33.4 million brokerage accounts, up 3% since December and more than 40% since the end of 2019, when individual accounts numbered 22.5 million.

About 69% of the new hires will be in customer-facing roles, including financial advisers and call-center workers, with another 14% slated for technologists, Fidelity said. The firm will deploy some of its new staff in businesses expected to grow in the years to come, including cryptocurrency investing and direct indexing, where brokerages create customized baskets of stocks that reflect an individual client’s investing goals.

Fidelity’s latest hires reflect a continuing shift toward its brokerage, retirement-account and independent-adviser platforms. Their growth has helped reduce the firm’s dependence on its flagship fund-management division.

