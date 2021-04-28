Fidelity launches platform for fund managers to profit from short sellers
- Boston firm launched securities-lending business in-house two years ago and is now extending those services to other asset managers
Fidelity Investments Inc. is ramping up a business that helps money managers profit on those eager to bet against stocks.
Fidelity said this week it is launching a platform for fund managers looking to lend out their holdings to other investors, including short sellers. Fidelity’s move is the latest sign that the money-management industry, which once dismissed the business as unnecessary and even a bit unseemly, has come full circle. Lending out securities has emerged as an important source of extra revenue, juicing returns and keeping clients from fleeing to cheaper investments.
