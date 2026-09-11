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Fidelity, GIC, BlackRock among global funds eyeing NSE’s anchor allocation

Agnidev BhattacharyaSneha Shah
1 min read11 Sep 2026, 06:01 PM IST
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including mutual funds and insurance companies, are also likely to participate in the anchor book, which will close on 16 September.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including mutual funds and insurance companies, are also likely to participate in the anchor book, which will close on 16 September.(Bloomberg)
Summary

The anchor portion is likely to be valued at approximately 6,800 crore, less than a third of the truncated IPO size, which will comprise entirely an offer for sale by existing investors.

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Some of the world’s top asset managers and sovereign wealth funds are lining up to buy a slice of India’s largest stock exchange in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

Some of the world’s top asset managers and sovereign wealth funds are lining up to buy a slice of India’s largest stock exchange in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

Fidelity International Ltd, Prudential Plc and Singapore’s GIC Pte, are likely to participate in the anchor book of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd’s (NSE) smaller-than-planned IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private

Fidelity International Ltd, Prudential Plc and Singapore’s GIC Pte, are likely to participate in the anchor book of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd’s (NSE) smaller-than-planned IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private

Abu Dhabi-based Lunate Capital Ltd, Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management, Eastspring Investments—the Asian asset management unit of Prudential—and American investment major BlackRock Inc are also likely to seek an allocation of shares from the portion reserved for anchor investors before the IPO opens to the broader market.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including mutual funds and insurance companies, are also likely to participate in the anchor book, which will close on 16 September.

Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales

The anchor portion is likely to be valued at approximately 6,800 crore, less than a third of the truncated IPO size, which will comprise entirely an offer for sale by existing investors. The allocation of shares to participating institutional buyers will be finalized over the next few days ahead of public subscription, which opens on 17 September.

The most-subscribed anchor books in India included the likes of LG Electronics India Ltd, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. and SBI Funds Management Ltd, where anchor investors ended up bidding for a much larger number of shares than those on on offer.

Participation by large global funds in the anchor book indicates strong institutional confidence and market validation for the IPO, reassuring retail and domestic investors about the company's valuation and growth prospects.

Representatives for BlackRock, Fidelity, GIC, Eastspring, and Lunate did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Norges Bank declined comment.

Also Read | NSE begins valuation exercise for its mega-IPO

A spokesperson for the National Stock Exchange of India also did not respond to a request for comments.

Under Indian capital market regulations, anchor books open before public share sales, allowing institutional investors to bid for and secure allocations. Shares allotted through the anchor book are subject to post-listing lock-ins, barring investors from selling 50% of their allotted shares for 30 days and the remaining 50% for 90 days.

Mint had reported on 10 September that NSE's offer, once touted to be the largest listing in the country, has likely reduced its previously-planned 30,000 crore size to around 23,000 crore, after a clutch of key investors scaled down their share sales.

This scaled-down IPO will be India's second-largest, after Hyundai Motor India Ltd's 27,859 crore (about $3.3 billion) share sale in October 2024.

The NSE has set a price band of 1,700-1,785 per share for its IPO.

Also Read | Bollywood, cricket stars pile into NSE shares ahead of IPO

NSE got the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its IPO earlier this month, and the exchange is likely to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the registrar of companies later on Friday, Mint has learnt.

The NSE originally filed its initial DRHP in December 2016. However, its public listing was derailed for nearly a decade due to regulatory investigations into allegations of preferential access through its co-location facility and dark-fibre infrastructure. The impasse was resolved when Sebi agreed to a 1,491.21 crore settlement regarding these cases. Following this, the NSE filed its updated DRHP.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsFidelity, GIC, BlackRock among global funds eyeing NSE’s anchor allocation

Fidelity, GIC, BlackRock among global funds eyeing NSE’s anchor allocation

Agnidev BhattacharyaSneha Shah
1 min read11 Sep 2026, 06:01 PM IST
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including mutual funds and insurance companies, are also likely to participate in the anchor book, which will close on 16 September.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including mutual funds and insurance companies, are also likely to participate in the anchor book, which will close on 16 September.(Bloomberg)
Summary

The anchor portion is likely to be valued at approximately 6,800 crore, less than a third of the truncated IPO size, which will comprise entirely an offer for sale by existing investors.

Gift this article

Some of the world’s top asset managers and sovereign wealth funds are lining up to buy a slice of India’s largest stock exchange in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

Some of the world’s top asset managers and sovereign wealth funds are lining up to buy a slice of India’s largest stock exchange in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

Fidelity International Ltd, Prudential Plc and Singapore’s GIC Pte, are likely to participate in the anchor book of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd’s (NSE) smaller-than-planned IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private

Fidelity International Ltd, Prudential Plc and Singapore’s GIC Pte, are likely to participate in the anchor book of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd’s (NSE) smaller-than-planned IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private

Abu Dhabi-based Lunate Capital Ltd, Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management, Eastspring Investments—the Asian asset management unit of Prudential—and American investment major BlackRock Inc are also likely to seek an allocation of shares from the portion reserved for anchor investors before the IPO opens to the broader market.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including mutual funds and insurance companies, are also likely to participate in the anchor book, which will close on 16 September.

Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales

The anchor portion is likely to be valued at approximately 6,800 crore, less than a third of the truncated IPO size, which will comprise entirely an offer for sale by existing investors. The allocation of shares to participating institutional buyers will be finalized over the next few days ahead of public subscription, which opens on 17 September.

The most-subscribed anchor books in India included the likes of LG Electronics India Ltd, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. and SBI Funds Management Ltd, where anchor investors ended up bidding for a much larger number of shares than those on on offer.

Participation by large global funds in the anchor book indicates strong institutional confidence and market validation for the IPO, reassuring retail and domestic investors about the company's valuation and growth prospects.

Representatives for BlackRock, Fidelity, GIC, Eastspring, and Lunate did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Norges Bank declined comment.

Also Read | NSE begins valuation exercise for its mega-IPO

A spokesperson for the National Stock Exchange of India also did not respond to a request for comments.

Under Indian capital market regulations, anchor books open before public share sales, allowing institutional investors to bid for and secure allocations. Shares allotted through the anchor book are subject to post-listing lock-ins, barring investors from selling 50% of their allotted shares for 30 days and the remaining 50% for 90 days.

Mint had reported on 10 September that NSE's offer, once touted to be the largest listing in the country, has likely reduced its previously-planned 30,000 crore size to around 23,000 crore, after a clutch of key investors scaled down their share sales.

This scaled-down IPO will be India's second-largest, after Hyundai Motor India Ltd's 27,859 crore (about $3.3 billion) share sale in October 2024.

The NSE has set a price band of 1,700-1,785 per share for its IPO.

Also Read | Bollywood, cricket stars pile into NSE shares ahead of IPO

NSE got the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its IPO earlier this month, and the exchange is likely to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the registrar of companies later on Friday, Mint has learnt.

The NSE originally filed its initial DRHP in December 2016. However, its public listing was derailed for nearly a decade due to regulatory investigations into allegations of preferential access through its co-location facility and dark-fibre infrastructure. The impasse was resolved when Sebi agreed to a 1,491.21 crore settlement regarding these cases. Following this, the NSE filed its updated DRHP.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsFidelity, GIC, BlackRock among global funds eyeing NSE’s anchor allocation
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