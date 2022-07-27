FIEO partners with Rubix Data Sciences to facilitate legal entity identifier issuance to exporters

BENGALURU :The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rubix Data Sciences to facilitate Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) issuance to Indian exporters and entities. The LEI is a 20-character, alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies a legal entity or structure that is a party to a financial transaction in any jurisdiction. The LEI connects to key reference information that enables a clear and unique identification of legal entities participating in financial transactions.Regulators in India, including the RBI, SEBI and IRDAI, have mandated quoting the LEI for various types of transactions.The LEI was developed as a collaborative effort by regulators across the world to push transparency in transactions across markets, products and regions. Businesses and organisations need to mandatorily quote their LEI for many types of transactions when doing business abroad.As part of the MoU with FIEO, Rubix will handhold Indian exporters through the documentation process and facilitate speedy and cost-effective LEI issuance. Rubix will also work with exporters to ensure the timely renewal of LEIs to keep their LEIs active.The LEI data pool can be regarded as a global directory that greatly enhances transparency in the global marketplace. Already over 97,000 Indian businesses have LEIs and feature in this global directory of validated entities.Rubix Data Sciences is a business intelligence company offering a technology and analytics-based B2B Risk Management and Monitoring platform.The RBI has mandated the LEI Code for all payment transactions valued at ₹50 crore and above undertaken by entities (non-individuals) for Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT). The RBI has also mandated the LEI Code for cross-border transactions such as capital or current account transactions of Rs50 crore and above. The timeline to obtain LEI Number for this purpose is October 1, 2022.Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO, FIEO said that “obtaining the LEI through Rubix will help FIEO members build trust with counterparties, financial institutions and other stakeholder organisations, regardless of the sector, because it serves as an essential identifier in both cross-border and domestic transactions and helps filter out fraudulent and fake entities that may try and register as suppliers, customers, distributors or dealers."

