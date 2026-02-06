“Fifth day of a test match”: Air India chief on fleet overhaul as retrofit runs two years late
Abhishek Law 6 min read 06 Feb 2026, 02:38 pm IST
Summary
After four years under Tata Group, Air India’s $400 million retrofit is still catching up, with wide-body upgrades lagging even as the airline says the overhaul is on budget and nearing rollout.
NEW DELHI: Four years into its Tata-led turnaround, Air India’s $400 million programme to modernize older aircraft is running up to two years behind schedule. The delay has pushed back the carrier’s effort to refresh its fleet, expand internationally and rebuild its brand, even as management says the project remains on budget and the retrofit designs are mostly complete.
