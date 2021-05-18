FIIs are watching pace of vaccination in India: Pratik Gupta

This is not unique to India. Earlier, we had Brazil and France also rallying despite the pandemic. In India, the economic damage from localized lockdowns will not be as much as last year, and markets are forward-looking. The consensus is that the second wave will impact the June quarter earnings, but the recovery will be swift thereafter, and a sharp increase in vaccinations from July or August will reduce the risk of a third wave. Also, the Nifty has been supported by IT, pharma, metals and chemicals, which are not as impacted, while banks had made heavy provisions for bad loans. March quarter earnings have been largely in-line. Lastly, foreign selling has been mostly offset by domestic buying.