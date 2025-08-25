Filatex India bets on polyester recycling and renewables to power next phase of growth
Filatex India CMD Madhu Sudhan Bhageria outlines the company’s growth plan anchored on a ₹300-crore polyester recycling plant, renewable energy investments and capacity expansion.
MUMBAI : Filatex India Ltd, one of the country’s largest polyester yarn manufacturers, is preparing for its next phase of growth with a focus on recycling and renewable energy, even as global trade uncertainties and domestic policy hurdles continue to weigh on the sector.