MUMBAI : Filatex India Ltd, one of the country’s largest polyester yarn manufacturers, is preparing for its next phase of growth with a focus on recycling and renewable energy, even as global trade uncertainties and domestic policy hurdles continue to weigh on the sector.

Chairman and managing director Madhu Sudhan Bhageria said the company is building a 75-tonne-per-day polyester recycling plant, its first large-scale venture in converting textile waste into chips and yarn. Polyester waste, he noted, has become one of the most pressing environmental concerns as it is non-biodegradable and often ends up in landfills. “We have developed and patented a technology to recycle textile waste into chips, which can then be spun into yarn. This is the solution the world is looking for," Bhageria said.

The plant, expected to be commissioned by August-September 2026, is estimated to cost around ₹300 crore, through internal accruals. While the company is treating it as a test project, Bhageria said Filatex plans to replicate similar facilities globally once the technology is proven commercially viable. “Wherever waste is available and economics make sense, we would like to set up such plants," he added.

Alongside, the company is expanding capacity at its existing units by about 130-150 tonnes of yarn production, expected to come online around the same time. It is also investing in renewable energy to power its operations. From January, more than half of its consumption will come from sustainable sources through a captive project in which Filatex will hold a 26% equity stake. “This will not only cut power costs but also strengthen our sustainability profile," Bhageria said. The company is also setting up a community boiler project to generate steam for its plants as well as supply to neighbouring industries.



Filatex has lined up capital expenditure of nearly ₹650 crore across these initiatives. The recycling plant alone is expected to generate revenues of around ₹275 crore annually with strong margins, while the renewable project is likely to deliver savings of ₹18-20 crore a year. The steam project, involving an outlay of ₹80 crore, is projected to add ₹60 crore in annual revenues after costs.

“These projects should all be completed by September 2026, and by FY27 we should see the full benefit reflected in our results," Bhageria said, adding that the company expects to maintain at least 30% annual growth over the next two years.

Polyester now accounts for nearly 70% of global fibre consumption. “Over the last 20 years, 95-96% of incremental textile demand has been met by man-made fibres," Bhageria noted. With cotton stagnating and polyester gaining traction in sportswear and fast fashion, Filatex sees strong demand ahead.

India is the second-largest polyester producer globally, after China. “Beyond China and India, no other country has meaningful scale," Bhageria said, adding that weak margins and lack of machinery orders will limit global capacity additions, supporting utilization levels for Indian producers.

Bhageria downplayed concerns over trade barriers and geopolitical shifts. “Tariffs may create short-term adjustments, but they are not a big problem," he said. Exports currently account for just 1-2% of Filatex’s revenue due to high raw material costs.



Filatex holds about 8% of India’s polyester yarn market and competes directly with Reliance Industries’ polyester division as well as global players. “Our products sell within half a per cent of Reliance’s pricing. The industry is competitive, but our push into recycling and renewables will differentiate us," Bhageria said.

On the much-discussed China Plus One strategy, he was sceptical. “Nobody is really shifting out of China unless there are duties or incentives. Buyers won’t pay even a slight premium, and China ensures nobody can outcompete them on price. It looks good to say, but it’s not happening in reality," he said.

Filatex shares have seen volatility despite steady fundamentals. Bhageria, however, remains confident. “The stock is highly undervalued, which is why we ourselves have bought shares. We are confident that once these projects are operational, our growth trajectory and margins will convince investors," he said.