Finacle helps Infosys win more digital deals in BFSI segment

Analysts believe Finacle lends Infosys some clear advantages. “Having an entrenched core banking system platform is a clear differentiator. It indicates to prospective clients a deep understanding of the space. Since large customers are locked in through Finacle, such customers leverage Infosys strategically to address emerging trends. This gives Infosys an edge as it pitches for emerging technologies to prospective customers. Finacle enables Infosys to be positioned as a strategy consultant in the BFSI space rather than a technology vendor," said Abhisek Mukherjee, cofounder and director, Auctus Advisors.

