Finance chiefs prepare for potential rule changes, return to the office
- Chief financial officers, rule makers and advisers discussed a range of topics at WSJ’s CFO Network Summit
Finance chiefs, bankers and deal advisers say they are turning more optimistic about the economic outlook as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out across the country. Still, issues such as the pace of the economic recovery, returning to the office and how to operate in this environment remain top of mind for many executives.
At the same time, finance leaders are preparing their businesses for key regulatory changes such as the phaseout of the London interbank offered rate or potential new disclosure requirements as a new U.S. administration takes over later this month.
