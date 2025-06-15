Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates developmental projects in Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, virtually inaugurated several development projects on Sunday in Leh, Ladakh, during her four-day visit to the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Finance said this reaffirms the Government of India's commitment to inclusive growth and infrastructure development in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Union Finance Minister also interacted with the officials of the Union Territory administration.

On the second day of her visit, she addressed an audience during the Credit Outreach Programme in Leh and handed over sanction letters from banks to beneficiaries under various Central Government schemes.

During the Credit Outreach, loans worth ₹5.13 crore were disbursed to beneficiaries under different schemes, including PM MUDRA, PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP, PM Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PM FME), and Joint Liability Group (JLG) loans.

The Union minister also visited an exhibition of local handicrafts and handloom products by Self Help Groups (SHG) and Local Entrepreneurs in Leh.

Sitharaman interacted with artisans, women-led SHGs and local entrepreneurs showcasing traditional crafts, handloom textiles and sustainable innovations at their stalls.

She appreciated the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of the artisans, highlighting their role in preserving cultural heritage and boosting rural livelihoods in the Union Territory.

Minister Sitharaman interacted with Rinchen Dolma, a PM Mudra Scheme beneficiary, during her visit to an exhibition of local handicrafts and handloom products by Self Help Groups (SHG) and Local Entrepreneurs in Leh.

"What a spectacular drive there is in her to use a government scheme and showcase what she has grown. Very well done," the FM said.

She encouraged Dolma to move into the next phase of the PM Mudra Scheme and scale up her business.

Earlier on Saturday, Finance Minister Sitharaman interacted with Ladakh Lok Sabha MP Mohmad Haneefa. Former Ladakh Lok Sabh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also called on the Union Finance Minister.

A delegation of Executive Councillors of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, led by its Chairman/CEC Tashi Gyalson, called on the Union Finance Minister.

On her first day of the four-day visit, Finance Minister Sitharaman visited Leh Palace in Leh. The 17th-century palace, standing on a steep mass of sandy rock hill, dominates the city built by the revered king Singe Namgyal.