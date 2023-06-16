India presents case for rating upgrade

Finance ministry officials on Friday presented its assessment of the state of the economy and made a case for a better sovereign rating citing multiple economic indicators in the positive direction, at a meeting with officials from Moody’s Investors Service Inc., a person informed about the development said.

A second person, who is also informed about the ministry’s discussions with the rating agency, said that these meetings happen every year and are part of a series of interactions over the course of the year.

This meeting, the second person said, is not a forum to question the rating methodology or make a cross-country comparison but is meant to explain the government’s assessment of the economy to help credit agencies make their assessments. The meeting was conducted in the most cordial atmosphere, the person said.

News agency PTI reported that during the meeting, Moody’s representatives discussed the government’s disinvestment roadmap, and officials highlighted that disinvestment should be seen from the prism of reform and not just revenue generation exercise. Moody’s assigned India a sovereign rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook.In FY23, India’s fiscal deficit stood at 6.4% and in the current year, it is budgeted at 5.9% of GDP.

According to official estimates, the Indian economy is set to grow at 6.5% this fiscal. Policymakers also believe that the dent in household spending induced by the pandemic and lockdown restrictions is now a thing of the past as private consumption has caught up with the pre-pandemic growth trend.

Emails sent to Moody’s Investors Service and to the finance ministry on Friday remained unanswered.