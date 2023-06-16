India presents case for rating upgrade

India presents case for rating upgrade1 min read 16 Jun 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Finance ministry officials made a case for better sovereign rating citing positive economic indicators at a meeting with Moody?s. The meeting was to explain the government's assessment of the economy to help credit agencies make their assessments. Moody?s assigned India a sovereign rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook.
Finance ministry officials on Friday presented its assessment of the state of the economy and made a case for a better sovereign rating citing multiple economic indicators in the positive direction, at a meeting with officials from Moody’s Investors Service Inc., a person informed about the development said.
