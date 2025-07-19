Finance Ministry organises workshop on industry 4.0 adoption, digital transformation in CPSEs

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): In a strategic step towards fostering innovation and smart manufacturing, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Ministry of Finance, organised a Workshop on Industry 4.0 in New Delhi.

The workshop, organised on Friday, aimed to discuss strategies for the adoption and scaling up of Industry 4.0 technologies across various sectors, including Energy, Power, Construction, Infrastructure, Telecom, and Services.The day-long workshop brought together experts, policymakers, and leadership of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), a release by the Finance Ministry stated.

The workshop was inaugurated by K Moses Chalai, Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, who briefly touched upon General Purpose Technologies (GPT) and emphasised the importance of embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) as a national mission.

In his address, he underscored the need for a "Whole-of-CPSEs" (WoC) approach -- on the lines of the "Whole-of-Government" framework -- urging all CPSEs to collaborate in integrating 4IR enablers such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Digital Twins, 3D Printing, and 5G-enabled smart infrastructure into their operations. He noted that Industry 4.0 is also being considered for future incorporation into the CPSE MoU assessment framework, and that early adoption will be key to enhancing global competitiveness.

As part of expert presentations at the workshop, A Anand, deployment expert shared rich experience in applications and field deployment of Digital Designing, Reverse Engineering, and 3D Printing across industry verticals, drawing from India's first 5G Labs and 3D Printing Centres of Excellence; Dr Prabhjot Singh Sugga, Associate Professor at SPA, highlighted the transformative potential of Digital Twin platforms in infrastructure, plant management, and disaster resilience; and Ms. Vidushi Chaturvedi, an AI expert, spoke on leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for predictive analytics, resource optimisation, and intelligent decision-making.

Experience-sharing sessions by CPSEs such as Powergrid, HSCC, and BSNL showcased successful pilots in AI-driven maintenance, digital simulation, and 3D printing-enabled supply chains.

The workshop saw active participation from CMDs and Directors of leading CPSEs -- including NTPC, NHPC, GAIL, CONCOR, IRCTC, RITES, AAI, and WAPCOS -- who engaged in interactive discussions on strategic roadmaps, capacity building, and sector-specific adoption of Industry 4.0.

