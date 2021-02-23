Financial services platform Fisdom acquires Tax2win

Financial services platform Fisdom has acquired Jaipur-based income tax returns filing platform Tax2win.in. The companies have not disclosed the financial details of the deal.

With the acquisition, Fisdom will be able to offer complete suit of financial services to its customers. The platform is backed by investors such as PayU, Quona Capital and Saama Capital.

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

“The acquisition of Tax2win further enhances Fisdom's position as a leading wealth tech company in India and is in is in line with the company’s strategic goal to offer a complete suite of financial services for its customers and partners," said Subramanya SV, co-Founder and CEO, Fisdom, in a press release.

Tax2win also has a large partnership led distribution model, and has partnered Google Pay, Phonepe, Paytm and State Bank of India to offer tax filing services to their customers and employees.

Post the acquisition, Tax2win will continue to operate independently. “Both the companies will work together to provide a holistic experience to their respective customers and partners incorporating each other’s product portfolio," according to the release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via